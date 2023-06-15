Once enemies, Edison Chen and Jordan Chan are seen chatting in Hong Kong
Enemies no more?
Fans of Hong Kong actors Edison Chen and Jordan Chan must be wondering that very thought after a video of the pair having a chat was posted on Weibo.
ICYMI: The two had a falling out some 15 years ago when they were both romantically linked to actress Cecilia Cheung.
At the time, Chen was also embroiled in a sex photo scandal involving Chung and one other co-star.
Chen, 42, has been based in California over the past few years, but was reportedly back in Hong Kong for a family trip with his Chinese model wife Qin Shupei and their six-year-old daughter.
While there, a netizen spotted him on the streets just as he had bumped into Chan, who apparently was filming the Hong Kong drama City Defender.
In the clip, Chan, decked in a police uniform, is seen having a chat with Chen. They then pat each other on the shoulder just before Chen takes off.
Though it was a brief encounter, fans were thrilled to see that the duo, who last worked together on 2005’s Initial D, have rekindled their friendship.
Or are, at least, on amicable terms.
