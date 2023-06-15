Once enemies, Edison Chen and Jordan Chan are seen chatting in Hong Kong

In the clip, Jordan Chan, in police uniform, is seen having a chat with Edison Chen.

Enemies no more?

Fans of Hong Kong actors Edison Chen and Jordan Chan must be wondering that very thought after a video of the pair having a chat was posted on Weibo.

ICYMI: The two had a falling out some 15 years ago when they were both romantically linked to actress Cecilia Cheung.

At the time, Chen was also embroiled in a sex photo scandal involving Chung and one other co-star.

Chen, 42, has been based in California over the past few years, but was reportedly back in Hong Kong for a family trip with his Chinese model wife Qin Shupei and their six-year-old daughter.

While there, a netizen spotted him on the streets just as he had bumped into Chan, who apparently was filming the Hong Kong drama City Defender.

In the clip, Chan, decked in a police uniform, is seen having a chat with Chen. They then pat each other on the shoulder just before Chen takes off.

Though it was a brief encounter, fans were thrilled to see that the duo, who last worked together on 2005’s Initial D, have rekindled their friendship.

Or are, at least, on amicable terms.