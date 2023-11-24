 Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae once lost 15kg and didn’t sleep for two days for a film role, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae once lost 15kg and didn’t sleep for two days for a film role

Actor Lee Jung-jae looking very different from his offscreen persona for his role in the 2015 movie Assassination.PHOTOS: FROM_JJLEE/INSTAGRAM, KBIZOOM
Nov 24, 2023 12:20 pm

Offscreen, Korean actor Lee Jung-jae looks suave and is often styled in suits.

But for the 2015 movie Assassination, the Squid Game star took method acting seriously and turned scrawny for a scene.

Lee, who is well regarded for his acting skills in South Korea having starred in award-winning movies The Housemaid (2010) and The Thieves (2012), went all in for his role as a resistance fighter in the film.

The Emmy winner reportedly refused to use a body double and lost a whopping 15kg for a scene.

It seems he only ate vegetables for his meals, and would drink soda while his crew members had beer whenever they went out after filming ended.

To successfully portray a mentally unstable character, Lee also didn’t sleep for 48 hours before some scenes.

That’s what you call dedication to your craft.

Chinese actress Liu Yifei has been a brand ambassador for the luxury brand since 2021.
Liu Yifei lavishes production crew with Louis Vuitton gifts at wrap party

