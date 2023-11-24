Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae once lost 15kg and didn’t sleep for two days for a film role
Offscreen, Korean actor Lee Jung-jae looks suave and is often styled in suits.
But for the 2015 movie Assassination, the Squid Game star took method acting seriously and turned scrawny for a scene.
Lee, who is well regarded for his acting skills in South Korea having starred in award-winning movies The Housemaid (2010) and The Thieves (2012), went all in for his role as a resistance fighter in the film.
The Emmy winner reportedly refused to use a body double and lost a whopping 15kg for a scene.
It seems he only ate vegetables for his meals, and would drink soda while his crew members had beer whenever they went out after filming ended.
To successfully portray a mentally unstable character, Lee also didn’t sleep for 48 hours before some scenes.
That’s what you call dedication to your craft.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now