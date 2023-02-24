Thai transgender actress Poyd Treechada shares pics with fiance from bachelorette party

Poyd Treechada (right) and her fiance Oak from the bachelorette party.

Model-actress Poyd Treechada, who was once named "Thailand's Most Beautiful Transgender", made headlines earlier this month after announcing her engagement to a Thai businessman known as Oak.

On Feb 17, Poyd dropped a series of photos on Instagram from the bachelorette party held at a luxurious five-star hotel in Bangkok. It is reported that 20 people attended the event.

The lavish party saw the 36-year-old turning up in a stunning white lace gown and Oak in a black suit.

The first photo showed Oak holding Poyd by her waist in a warm embrace, with many party guests smiling at the couple's intimacy.

In the second picture, the pair can be seen happily holding hands. The third photo is perhaps the most intimate of all, showing Oak gently placing a kiss on the actress' forehead.

"Our bachelorette party was so heartwarming. Thanks to everyone who sent their love and well wishes. I love you all so much," Poyd – whose real name is Treechada Petcharat – wrote in her caption.

Many Thai celebs have since left messages congratulating the couple whose wedding is set to take place on March 1.

According to reports, Poyd has known Oak for two decades as he is her friend's older brother. They also studied in the same school.

The actress previously revealed that she underwent gender affirmation surgery when she was 17.

She won the Miss International Queen transgender beauty pageant in 2014, and has also starred in Hong Kong films such as The White Storm (2013) and From Vegas To Macau II (2015). - THE STAR