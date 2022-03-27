Turning Red star Rosalie Chiang has a Singaporean dad and loves chicken rice

Rosalie Chiang is the voice of Meilin in Turning Red, Pixar's first Asian-led feature.

The breakout star of animated feature Turning Red, Rosalie Chiang, has a Singapore connection - her father.

The 16-year-old newcomer, who was born in California, has a Singaporean dad and Taiwanese mum.

While not much is known about her parents, Chiang has revealed that she has fond memories of visiting Singapore.

In an interview with entertainment website 8days.sg, she said: "When my family first travelled to Singapore for vacation, I immediately fell in love with the country, such a beautiful place."

"It's safe. The food is incredible. The sights are beautiful," she said, adding that her favourite local food is Hainanese chicken rice.

"I had so much pride to a point that when I watched a TV show or a movie that has the Merlion or other Singapore landmarks, I would go, 'Oh my God, I know that place'."

In Turning Red, Pixar's first Asian-led feature, Chiang is the voice of Meilin, a Chinese-Canadian teen who turns into a giant red panda when she expresses strong emotions. Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh plays Meilin's mother in the coming-of-age tale.