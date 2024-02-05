120 hopefuls audition for K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty

Participants at an audition held in Singapore on Feb 3 for new members to join K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty.

There were some 120 young women at an audition held in Singapore on Feb 3 for new members to join K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty.

Ms Natalie Sng, 19, at an audition held in Singapore on Feb 3 to recruit new members for K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty.

Wearing a cropped top, knee-high socks and coloured contact lenses, 14-year-old Cassa Tan tossed her glossy, pin-straight hair as she belted out, unaccompanied, the chorus of English singer Jessie J’s 2011 hit Price Tag before a panel of five judges.

The Secondary 3 Anderson Secondary School student was one of some 120 young women who showed up for a preliminary audition held to find four new members for K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty.

The audition was held at an event space at Kallang Place on Feb 3.

Three members of the former quartet, best known for their 2023 viral hit Cupid, have left the group due to contractual disputes with their management agency Attrakt.

Only Keena remains in the group, which is being planned for an expansion into a quintet.

Cassa also performed the dance choreography of Yes! OK!, the theme song from Season 2 of China’s idol production reality competition Youth With You (2020).

She told The Straits Times: “I was looking at the camera the whole time. I was too scared to look at the judges. I was worried they might give me a stern look or something and it would make me more nervous.”

Audition hopefuls were given about one minute to sing and/or rap and another to dance.

The audition was open to South-east Asian residents aged 14 and above. Most hopefuls were teens or women in their early 20s living in Singapore.

If Cassa makes the cut, she will advance to a final audition round in Thailand on Feb 17, where she will compete with other South-east Asian candidates who sent in their audition clips online.

Attrakt also held auditions in Japan and South Korea for new members.

Results from the Singapore audition will be announced to the applicants via e-mail on Feb 9.