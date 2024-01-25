Additional tickets to Taylor Swift’s concerts sold out

Taylor Swift will play six sold out concerts at the National Stadium in March.

Additional tickets released for American pop star Taylor Swift’s concerts at the National Stadium have sold out.

The tickets started selling online on Ticketmaster at 10am on Jan 25. By about 3pm, fans who still tried to buy them were denied as none of the ticket categories were available by then.

These tickets - which range from $88 to $1,228 - were additional ones for her The Eras Tour concerts, which will take place over six nights from March 2 to 9.

Fans who were given an access code when tickets first went on sale in July 2023 received an e-mail from Ticketmaster on Jan 19 stating that they had the opportunity to buy the additional tickets.

Fans who tried to buy tickets from the link in the e-mail reported receiving queue numbers that exceeded one million, although some whose queue numbers in the low six digits managed to buy tickets. Each buyer with the access code could purchase up to four tickets.

Singapore is the only South-east Asian stop in her global tour. The National Stadium has a capacity of up to 55,000.

Tickets to fellow American pop star Bruno Mars’ additional concert on April 3 also went on sale on Jan 25, at 12pm.

Concert organiser Live Nation Singapore added a third show for the singer after his April 5 and 6 shows quickly sold out on Jan 20. Tickets are priced from $108 to $598.

At 5.30pm on Jan 25, single seating tickets and standing pen tickets are still available.

His tour includes other Asian stops like Macau and Tokyo, Japan in January and Bangkok, Thailand in March.