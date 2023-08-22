Big Hit Music refutes plagiarism accusations against Jungkook’s Seven

Jungkook's hit single Seven has been accused of plagiarism by Time Of Mask composer Yang Joon-young.

SEOUL – Big Hit Music has denied allegations of plagiarism regarding Seven, the song from South Korean singer Jungkook of K-pop sensation BTS.

According to South Korean media reports, Seven is said to have “borrowed” key parts from Time Of Mask, which was released by Fin.K.L in 2000. The accusation was reportedly made by Time Of Mask composer Yang Joon-young.

Fin.K.L were a South Korean girl group comprising Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu-ri. The quartet were one of the most popular K-pop acts in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“The claim of copyright infringement regarding Jungkook’s Seven is not true,” said Big Hit in a statement to South Korean media outlet My Daily on Tuesday.

“Seven is a song that was made through the collaboration of five foreign composers, and it is a creation that is completely unrelated to the song on a domestic album,” Big Hit added. “They are one-sided claims that do not meet any criteria such as substantial similarity and principles in determining plagiarism.”

Seven, an English song that features American rapper Latto, was written by American music producers Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion and Theron Makiel Thomas, Canadian producer Henry Walter and Latto.

It has broken records and topped global music charts since its release on July 14.

Seven was at the top of Billboard’s Global 200 charts for five consecutive weeks, making Jungkook, 25, the first K-pop act to achieve the feat.