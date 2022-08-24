Blackpink break own YouTube record with Pink Venom music video

The music video logged 90.4 million views in 24 hours when it was unveiled last Friday.

SEOUL (KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Blackpink broke their own record with the music video for Pink Venom on YouTube, according to the platform's official tally.

The video logged 90.4 million views in 24 hours when it was unveiled last Friday (Aug 19), surpassing the record they set in 2020 with the music video for How You Like That (86.3 million views). This is a record for a music video from a female artiste and the third-highest in the world, reported South Korean newspaper The Korea Herald.

The top two spots are held by fellow K-pop band BTS, which racked up 108.2 million views for Butter in the first 24 hours in 2021 and 101.1 million views for Dynamite in 2020.

The Pink Venom music video, from their second studio album Born Pink, out on Sept 16, chalked up 100 million views in about 29 hours, another record for the K-pop girl group.

The song has topped iTunes' top songs chart in 74 regions and stayed at No. 1 on Spotify's Global Top 50 chart for three days.

In a bizarre twist, the music video has been linked to Manchester United, as one of the quartet, Jennie, is seen gyrating in a cropped jersey of the football club. Her name is also emblazoned across the back.

She has been hailed on social media as the club's lucky charm and clips of her from that fierce rap scene have gone viral, according to entertainment website Koreaboo.

Manchester United finally won 2-1 against Liverpool in a match on Monday (Aug 22) after a dismal start to the season with a number of surprising losses.

On Twitter, netizens started calling it the Jennie effect and crediting her for the win.

It is, however, unclear if Jennie is a genuine supporter of Manchester United or if she had worn the jersey due to Blackpink's partnership with Adidas, which is also the kit sponsor for the football club.