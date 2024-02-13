Blackpink star Lisa joining cast of The White Lotus

Lisa will appear in Season 3 of the popular American television series The White Lotus, which focuses on intrigue at exotic resorts.

LOS ANGELES – Blackpink singer Lisa will make her acting debut in Season 3 of the popular American television series The White Lotus (2021 to present).

The Thailand-born K-pop star, 26, will be credited in the show under her full name, Lalisa Manobal, when it airs. Her role on the show, which focuses on intrigue at exotic resorts, was not disclosed.

The third season of The White Lotus will begin production in Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok in February.

K-pop girl group Blackpink – consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – are one of the most popular music acts in the world. With Lisa being one of the most famous women in South Korea, her role on the show could boost her star profile with American audiences.

The quartet renewed an exclusive contract with South Korea’s YG Entertainment for group activities in December, sending shares of the company up by nearly a third.

But they terminated their individual contracts, announcing plans for solo endeavours beyond the agency.

South Korean member Jennie was the first to announce her new start under Odd Atelier, an agency she established for her solo career. The 27-year-old appeared in the 2023 HBO drama The Idol, credited under the moniker Jennie Ruby Jane.

South Korean member Jisoo, 29, is set to focus on her acting career under Blissoo, an entertainment venture helmed by her brother. The upcoming South Korean film, Omniscient Reader, marks her debut as a lead actor on the big screen.

On Feb 8, Lisa announced that she has formed her own music and entertainment company, Lloud.

The rapper-singer described Lloud on her Instagram as “a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment”.

Lloud’s official website added: “We’re not just pushing boundaries; we’re redefining them, crafting chart-topping and genre-defying music.”

On Feb 11, New Zealand-born Rose revealed her upcoming solo venture via Instagram. She teased a 20-second snippet of Vampirehollie, a new song she wrote, hinting at future plans as a singer-songwriter.

“I know I’ve been away for a minute, but I’ve been working really hard on some things that I’m really excited about. I cannot wait for you all to hear everything,” wrote Rose, 27, on Instagram. She also called for suggestions for a name for her personal fan community.

Blackpink set a Guinness World Record earlier in 2024 for having the most-viewed music channel on YouTube, which now boasts more than 90 million subscribers. – REUTERS