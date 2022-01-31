Boyz singer Steven Cheung, wife make up

Cantopop singer Steven Cheung and his wife Au Man-man appear to have reconciled two days after she announced they were divorcing on social media.

Hong Kong news outlet Ming Pao reported last Friday that Au announced the split on an Instagram story. "Separation does not mean the end, it just makes life better for everyone. Today, we are officially divorced, I sincerely wish you happiness," said the model in a caption set against a photograph of a sunset.

According to Ming Pao, Au had hinted at difficulties in the marriage last November, reportedly saying that "the end of a relationship was for a better future".

The couple have two children aged one and two.

On Sunday, however, Cheung took to his Instagram account to say they have reconciled.

He thanked Au for tolerating all the mistakes he had made in their marriage of less than three years.

After a heart-to-heart talk, he said he and Au agreed they would walk the long journey ahead as a loving family of five. He did not give details as to who the fifth member of the family was.

Cheung, known for being one-half of Cantopop duo Boyz - the other member is Kenny Kwan - had caused controversy when he announced his marriage to long-time fan Au in July 2019, when he was still in a relationship with actress April Leung.

At the time, Leung had responded to the news with shock, posting: "May I know what's going on?"

Cheung's clothes were still at her place and he owed her money, she added.

Boyz had been due to reunite in 2019, but backlash to Cheung's news of his new family jinxed the reunion, leaving him to make ends meet - and repay his six-figure debt to Leung - by doing odd jobs at a hotel.