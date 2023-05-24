 BTS’ J-Hope shares photos in military uniform as he completes basic training, Latest Music News - The New Paper
BTS’ J-Hope shares photos in military uniform as he completes basic training

BTS member J-Hope shared his latest army photos with his fans on the Weverse platform on Wednesday.PHOTO: BTS/WEVERSE
Suzanne Sng
May 24, 2023 10:54 pm

SEOUL – J-Hope, the second member of K-pop boy band BTS to enlist for mandatory military service, has shared photos of himself in military uniform.

The South Korean rapper completed five weeks of basic training on Wednesday and posted a photo of himself on Instagram Stories, as well as two more on fan platform Weverse.

Fans of the mega band, known as Army, marched to Weverse to look at the army photos, causing the page to become temporarily inaccessible.

According to various media, the 29-year-old wrote in his Korean caption on Weverse to his followers: “The letters and support you sent me were really helpful and I was able to train hard. I will work hard for the rest of my military service and show you the good sides of me. I love you.”

He tagged on a purple heart emoji and added jokingly, “my mobile phone is amazing”, perhaps referring to having the device back after not having access to it while undergoing training.

BTS leader RM, 28, commented on the post: “You’ve worked hard, Hope.”

J-Hope enlisted in April, following bandmate Jin, 30, in December 2022, and will be discharged in October 2024. Now that he has completed his basic training, he will be assigned to a battalion to serve as an active-duty soldier.

BTS member J-Hope completed five weeks of basic training on Wednesday. PHOTO: BTS/WEVERSE
 
