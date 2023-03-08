BTS’ Jungkook catches up with Physical: 100 star Choo Sung-hoon

Physical: 100 star Choo Sung-hoon (left) posted a photo of him with BTS singer Jungkook on social media on Wednesday.

SEOUL – Singer Jungkook of K-pop sensation BTS has reunited with Japanese-Korean mixed martial arts expert Choo Sung-hoon, who was recently seen in the South Korean extreme survival show Physical: 100.

Choo – who is of Japanese nationality and Korean descent, and also known as Yoshihiro Akiyama – shared a photo with Jungkook on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Thank you, Jungkook. The other night, I had the best dinner time with you. He’s so cool, cute and polite. I always loved him, but since having dinner, I love him even more,” Choo wrote in English, Korean and Japanese.

“We ate way too much though... haha. Let‘s get together again soon. I promised to train again.”

The two had first met in June 2022, when they wore face guards and gloves while sparring, and embraced afterwards in a video Choo posted on social media.

Choo, 47, recently appeared in Physical: 100, impressing viewers and the other participants with his gentlemanly manner, determination and leadership.

He bowed out as one of the top 20 in the game Punishment of Sisyphus, in which he had to push a 100kg boulder up and down a ramp.

He also starred in the South Korean reality series The Return Of Superman (2013 to present), which features celebrity dads taking care of their kids, with his daughter Choo Sa-rang, 11.

Jungkook, 25, recently deleted his personal Instagram account. He reassured fans on K-pop fan platform Weverse that the account had not been not hacked and he had left Instagram as he rarely used his account.