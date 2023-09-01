BTS’ V surprises fan by spending a day with her

V spent a light-hearted day with a fan, Kim Ha-young, playing games at an arcade and capturing memories in a photo booth.

SEOUL – South Korean supergroup BTS’ V is gearing up for his debut solo album Layover on Friday, and one of the planned promotional activities included spending a day with a fan.

In a recent episode on Dingo Story, the 27-year-old – whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung – surprised a fan called Kim Ha-young, a long-time Army (the name of BTS’ fan base) member who is preparing to become a military officer.

Dingo Story is a YouTube series where K-pop idols and K-drama stars are paired up with their fans, who may be struggling in some ways. The celebrities then spend a day with them, cheering them on and offering advice.

In the video released on Thursday, Kim was talking to the show’s producers in a cafe when she recognised V’s voice coming from behind her.

Quickly turning around, she was shocked to see him in person. The heart-warming episode featured the duo playing games at an arcade and capturing memories in a photo booth.

It was apparent that the fan had a field day with her idol. V thanked her for liking and supporting him all these years, and they both got emotional as they bid each other farewell. V then gave Kim a big hug.

According to Dingo Story’s producers, V had told them on the day of filming that to spend time with a BTS fan was an item on his bucket list.

After the episode came out, the singer shared on his Instagram Stories the good news that Kim had passed her military exam.