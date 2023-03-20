Canadian rock band Sum 41 cancel Singapore show

Sum 41 announced the cancellation of upcoming shows in Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Thailand due to "a family emergency". PHOTO: SUM 41/FACEBOOK

Canadian rock band Sum 41 have cancelled their upcoming show in Singapore, which was due to take place at The Coliseum at the Hard Rock Hotel in Resorts World Sentosa on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post last Saturday morning, the five-member group said: “We are saddened to announce the cancellation of our upcoming shows in Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

“This tour is one we have been greatly looking forward to, but due to a family emergency, we have had to make this incredibly difficult decision. We appreciate your understanding as we take this time to be with our families.”

Local concert promoter LAMC shared the news on its Instagram account, adding in a comment: “Refunds are handled by the ticketing service, Sistic. More information will be available after the weekend.”

The gig was slated as part of the Singapore Rockfest concert series organised by LAMC, which featured shows by American metal band Trivium and Malaysian indie band Hujan over the weekend.

Sum 41 are best known for tracks such as Fat Lip and In Too Deep, from their 2001 debut album All Killer No Filler.

Their most recent album, Order In Decline, was released in 2019. In March 2022, they announced that a double album titled Heaven And Hell was in the works, but a release date has yet to be confirmed.