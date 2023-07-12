Coco Lee reportedly left almost $40m in properties to her mother, 86, and two sisters

Coco Lee (third from left) with her mother (right) and her two sisters Carol and Nancy.

Late Hong Kong-American singer Coco Lee owned almost HK$230 million (S$39 million) in properties before her death, with the majority of the assets now transferred to her elderly mother.

This was according to Hong Kong media outlet HK01. Lee, who had battled depression, died last Wednesday following a suicide attempt on July 2. She was 48.

Recent searches conducted by HK01 showed that the pop diva owned several luxury properties in Hong Kong which are worth more than HK$150 million. The properties are either under the joint tenancy of Lee and her 86-year-old mother, or under the joint tenancy of Lee, her mother and her two elder sisters, Carol and Nancy.

Lee’s estate has been under the spotlight since her death as there were questions over who would inherit her estate. Lee was married to Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz, although media reports said they had separated for more than two years and were undergoing divorce proceedings.

The couple had no children together. Mr Rockowitz has two daughters from his first marriage.

According to HK01, of the four properties owned by Lee, the most expensive was a unit bought for HK$30 million in 2007, with the market value now doubled to HK$60 million.

Another two units were bought in 2003 and 2015 respectively for HK$5.7 million and HK$24.88 million, with the current market value of both properties appreciating to HK$38 million and HK$28 million respectively.

The three properties are under the joint tenancy of Lee and her mother.

A fourth property which was bought in 2010 for HK$13.98 million has now appreciated in value to HK$30 million. This property is under the joint tenancy of Lee, her mother and her two sisters.

Under joint tenancy, following Lee’s death, the ownership of the first three properties is now transferred automatically to Lee’s mother, while the fourth is transferred to her mother and her two sisters.

Lee also held properties under a company name. One such unit was bought in 1988 for HK$3.58 million, with its market value having risen more than 16 times to HK$60 million.

The company also holds two commercial units bought in 2011 for HK$11 million, with the value now at HK$12 million.

HK01 said none of the seven properties are under mortgage, which implies that Lee could have already paid up for the properties or paid for the properties fully when she bought them.