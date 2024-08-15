Dance to Taylor Swift hits on top of Marina Bay Sands

Taylor Swift vs Silent Disco Asia

This one is for the Swifties who still have withdrawal symptoms from the American pop star’s The Eras Tour shows at National Stadium in March.

This upcoming event by Silent Disco Asia, where partygoers dance to music piped in through LED lit-headphones, will feature all the hits, remixes as well as choice album cuts from the Swift discography.

There will be three DJs spinning three sets of songs, so you can always switch to the other channels if you do not like what you hear.

Plus, it takes place at Marina Bay Sands’ SkyPark Observation Deck, so you get a great bird’s-eye view of the Singaporean cityscape from the 56th floor.

Where: SkyPark Observation Deck, Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Aug 17, 10pm

Admission: From $38 via Pelago, go to str.sg/FumV

Tori Kelly – Purple Skies Asia Tour In Singapore

Grammy-winning American singer Tori Kelly will finally play in Singapore. In 2020, she was one of the artistes forced to cancel their gigs here due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She is best known for songs such as I Was Made For Loving You, which features British star Ed Sheeran, from her debut 2015 album Unbreakable Smile.

She won two awards at the 2019 Grammys – Top Gospel Album for her second album, Hiding Place, and Top Gospel Song for Never Alone with fellow American singer Kirk Franklin.

Her fifth and latest album, Tori, was released in April. Her show is part of the Purple Skies Asia Tour, which includes stops in Taipei, Manila, Seoul and Tokyo.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Aug 21, 8pm

Admission: From $88 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)

Sasha Alex Sloan: Me Again Tour – Asia

American singer-songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan is coming back to Singapore. The Dancing With Your Ghost (2019) and Older (2018) singer performed at The Theatre at Mediacorp in 2023 and has since released a new album, Me Again, which dropped in May.

The concert is part of the Asian leg of the tour named after the new album, which also includes gigs in Manila, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo, Taipei, Kaohsiung and Seoul.

Sloan was recently a contestant on the current and fifth season of Chinese music reality show Sisters Who Make Waves (2020 to present), but dropped out due to reported health reasons.

As a songwriter, she is known for penning tunes for other artistes ranging from electronic dance acts Kaskade and Kygo to pop stars Katy Perry and Camila Cabello.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Aug 17, 8pm

Admission: From $98 via Ticketmaster