Luxury MPVs used for M'sia-S'pore illegal rides seized

Between Sept 2 and Sept 6, 35 vehicles were inspected by enforcement officers, with 21 of the vehicles later seized.

SHAH ALAM – A total of 21 vehicles, mainly luxury multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), were seized by the Malaysian Road Transport Department (JPJ) for offering illegal taxi services to tourists.

JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said the operation was carried out following complaints that tourists were being fleeced for their rides.

“There was a case where a tourist paid RM993 (S$299) for a trip from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore when the actual rate was about RM300.

“We are clamping down on such illegal activities as it tarnishes the country’s image,” he told reporters at a press conference at Selangor JPJ on Sept 12.

Datuk Aedy Fadly said this was the first time JPJ had carried out operations against touts and illegal taxis at several leading hotels and tourist spots in Klang Valley.

“Such operations were usually carried out at airports around the country. We decided to conduct the operation here following recent complaints,” he said.

Between Sept 2 and Sept 6, 35 vehicles were inspected by JPJ enforcement officers, with 21 of the vehicles later seized by the authority.

“A total of 21 summonses were issued against the vehicle owners and drivers for abusing their Motor Vehicle License,” said Mr Aedy Fadly. “They face a fine from RM1,000 to RM10,000 or two years’ jail if found guilty.”

He said such illegal taxi services had been operating for a while, with assistance from third parties.

He added that JPJ will work together with the relevant tourism authorities to improve enforcement against such illegal activities.

Mr Aedy Fadly said that the special operations will be expanded nationwide to safeguard the country’s image as a tourist destination. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK