Dim Sums catered to the younger palette

Younger folks might only remember the Dim Sum Dollies from their days singing SMRT’s transit melodies, but the cabaret trio hopes to reintroduce themselves as much more than that.

After a seven-year hiatus, the Dim Sum Dollies are back in full swing to celebrate their 20th anniversary with Dim Sum Dollies: Still Steam.

And while older audiences may have an inkling of what to expect, the Dollies are particularly keen on showcasing their delectable charm to the younger crowd – those who perhaps were not privy to the on-stage hilarity and chaos from years past.

Speaking to TNP after one of their daily nine-hour rehearsals recently, Dim Sum veteran Selena Tan, 51, said: “I believe that because we write in the present moment – where we are now in Singapore -- that this will appeal to the youngsters, and I really hope they will come and embrace the Dim Sum Dollies just as the older folks have.

“The more people that we get to communicate with of different ages, different mindsets, sensibilities – the better. Because through that interaction, we feel them as an audience and they give us feedback on where this connection is going and that will inform how we can take the Dim Sum Dollies in other directions”.

Though their brand of humour will no doubt be familiar, older fans of the show can look forward to a new variety of Dim Sum in the form of new face Jo Tan.

Jo, 39, may be a familiar face (and voice) to many Singaporeans, having hosted Kiss92's previous morning show Wake Up And Go with Div and Jo, as well as played main roles in various television series such as 20 Days and Jalan Jalan.

Her relationship with the dollies actually began over 15 years ago when she represented them as a public relations executive.

From writing press releases to arranging magazine cover shoots, Jo said she was pleasantly surprised when asked to join them in 2017. At the time, the trio had begun crafting new material and planned to make their comeback – until, of course, the pandemic hit. So they settled on smaller performances instead.

Jo said: “I had the chance to do a few small gigs here and there, but nothing like what we're doing now. So I’ve had some time to prepare and it doesn't feel completely alien to me.”

On her experience so far being part of the trio, Jo added: “While it's not ostensibly about feminism or anything, just the fact that three women who have such diverse body types and backgrounds come together and go – Screw this, I’m just going to explore this issue – it’s very liberating.

In this world of theatre where there are so many male characters, it has always been such an exercise just seeing women do whatever they want to do”

The show will bring back local icon Hossan Leong as their resident “chopstick” to dip into the saucy takes on current affairs.

If that isn’t steamy enough, audiences can also be dazzled by six new sexy “Low Mai Guys” -- professional dancers that will light up the irreverent skits with extravagantly choreographed routines.

And, of course, there are the sumptuous dim sums themselves, who as founding dolly Pamela Oei, 50, explained is not just one character.

“It’s a lot of characters we inhabit. It's interesting to see how over the years as we get older, we view things with older and wiser eyes.

“20 years is a long journey. It's been great actually.”

BOOK IT: DIM SUM DOLLIES: STILL STEAM

Where: Capitol Theatre

When: Aug 26 to Sept 10, 2022 (Mon to Fri: 8pm; Sat: 4pm & 8pm) Admission: $20 onwards (prices exclusive of Bookmyshow booking fees)

Tickets can be purchased from bookmyshow