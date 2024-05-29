Dua Lipa to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium in Nov

Pop powerhouse Dua Lipa will be performing in Singapore on Nov 6.

Three-Grammy pop powerhouse Dua Lipa will kick off the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism Tour with a show in Singapore.

The 28-year-old will be performing at Singapore Indoor Stadium at 8pm on Nov 6.

Other stops in Asia include Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok. The Asia leg of the tour will end with a show in Seoul on Dec 4.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the release of her third album, Radical Optimism.

The 10-track album shot to No. 1 in 11 countries and was named a Critic’s Pick by The New York Times, who hailed it is “an album of non-stop ear candy”.

There will be an exclusive presale for Amex customers from 10am on June 10 to 10am on June 11.

An exclusive presale for Live Nation members will follow on June 12. Fans can sign up for free membership livenation.sg to get presale access.

Tickets for members of the public will be available from 10am on June 13 at ticketmaster.sg.