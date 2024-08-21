 Energy to perform at Indoor Stadium in Nov, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Energy to perform at Indoor Stadium in Nov

Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Aug 21, 2024 05:14 pm

Following a successful comeback in 2023 after a 22-year hiatus, legendary Taiwanese group Energy is set to return to Singapore in November.

Milk, Edy, Toro, Kunda and Shuwei will be bringing their tour to the Indoor Stadium on Nov 23.

From Let Go to Invincible, 2024 Energy [Imminent] Live in Singapore promises to be a party to remember.

Energy's new album Here I Am, packed with hip-hop, rock and dance elements, has been a hit, with the single Friday Night sparking a viral dance craze across industries, generations and borders.

Mastercard cardholders will have special access to a pre-sale from 10am on Aug 26 to 8am on Aug 28. For more information on the Mastercard pre-sale, go to priceless.com/music

The Singtel pre-sale will follow, happening from 10am to 11.59pm on Aug 28 via singtel.com/energy 

At $328, the VIP tickets will give the ticket holder the best seats in the house and priority access to Fansign Event on Oct 5 Oct.

2024 Energy [Imminent] Live in Singapore

When: Nov 23, 8pm
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium
Tickets: $328 / $278 / $238 / $198 / $168 (excludes booking fee)
Ticketing channels: 29 Aug, 10am, via ticketmaster.sg or hotline 3158 8588 

Shazalina Salim

Assistant Digital Editor
slina@sph.com.sg
