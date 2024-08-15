Jane Zhang returns to S'pore in Dec after 12 years

Chinese singer-songwriter Jane Zhang is bringing her Light World Tour to Singapore on Dec 21.

The vocal powerhouse last performed solo in Singapore 12 years ago.

Light World Tour, which kick-started in 2023, will cover cities including Sydney in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand.

Zhang is the first Asian artiste to sing a global theme song for a Hollywood film and has performed at prestigious events such as the Grammy Awards and Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Since her debut in 2005, Zhang has to her name seven Chinese albums, an English album, nearly 300 songs and over 50 solo concert.

Her concert in Singapore is part of Marina Bay Sands concert series, Sands Live Season.

jane zhang light world tour in singapore

When: Dec 21, 8pm

Where: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Level 5, Sands Grand Ballroom

Tickets: $288 / $248 / $208 / $168 / $138 / $108 (excludes booking fee)

Singtel Presale: Aug 19, 2pm to 11.59pm (singtel.com/janezhang)

General Sale: Aug 20 Aug, 2pm (MarinaBaySands.com, Ticketmaster.sg)