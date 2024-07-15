Eason Chan's recovery gets Michelin-star boost

Hong Kong singer Eason Chan recovers with a little help from Michelin-star chef Vicky Cheng.

Hong Kong Cantopop star Eason Chan is recovering well after a nasty fall during a tennis match last month.

The 49-year-old singer suffered a fractured cheekbone and a deep facial wound that required over 30 stitches after fainting from heatstroke.

But Chan is in good spirits after being discharged from hospital, despite limited mobility and a restricted diet of liquids and soft foods.

Doctors estimate a six-week recovery period, forcing the postponement of his Chongqing and Foshan concerts that were originally scheduled for June and July, respectively.

According to an official statement on the Fear And Dreams World Tour Facebook page, the concerts have been rescheduled to January 2025.

According to Chan's manager Lisa Kan, the stitches have been removed, and the singer is healing well both physically and mentally.

However, maintaining his usual vocal power may require some extra effort as Chan's current diet includes porridge, eggs and minced meat to allow his fractured cheekbone to heal naturally.

While in hospital, the Cantopop star received VIP treatment. His meals were prepared by Hong Kong Michelin-starred chef Vicky Cheng and his team.

Chan's wife, influencer Hilary Tsui, took to Instagram to express her gratitude to Cheng and his team for their special care, particularly for accommodating Chan's dietary needs during a time when even eating was challenging.

Cheng, 38, is the founder and chef behind the highly acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurants VEA and Wing in Central, Hong Kong.

Notably, Wing was ranked fifth in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants and 20th in the World's 50 Best Restaurants in 2024.

Reservations for Wing, known for its two menus priced at HK$1,980 (S$341) and HK$2,980, are exclusively made online.