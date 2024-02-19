Ed Sheeran makes teh tarik, learns JJ Lin song in Mandarin

Fans of British singer Ed Sheeran had a glimpse of what he did in Singapore recently as part of his international +-=÷x (Mathematics) tour.

He performed at the National Stadium on Feb 16 and at the Capitol Theatre on Feb 17, which happened to be his 33rd birthday.

The Shape Of You (2017) singer tried making teh tarik with digital creator Denise Teo in a video posted on his Instagram on Feb 16.

“Had @deniseteojiaqi take me around Singapore today to show me some local food and drink,” he wrote. “Looking forward to the show later. Great to be back.”

Sheeran’s tea-making skills were also praised by Tarik’s owner Ali ‘Sheikh’ Redha, who asked the singer if he had done it before.

Teo later took Sheeran to Lau Pa Sat and asked if he had tried any local food.

“Sort of, yeah, but not like all the different ones at once,” he said. “So, I’m excited.”

On their table were dishes such as chicken rice, kueh pie tee, rojak and kaya toast. Sheeran started with satay and said it was good, tried laksa and said it was “banging”, and described the sugarcane drink as “decent”.

Teo, who is also known by her online alias Supercatkei, shared photos and a video of her trip with Sheeran too, disclosing some nuggets about him.

“What’s not captured is you offering to clean up after we had spilled teh on the floor, our car ride chats and me internally freaking out every other second and hoping you wouldn’t notice it,” she wrote. “Thank you for choosing to spend your birthday in Singapore.”

She also shared photos of her in 2015, when she was overjoyed at Sheeran’s first concert in Singapore.

Sheeran also shared on social media on Feb 17 a video of him learning to sing Singaporean artiste JJ Lin’s 2015 hit Twilight in Mandarin. Lin was a special guest at the end of the Feb 16 concert.

“Ten minutes before I went on, JJ said he would sit and teach me some of the Mandarin, and it was so fun to do live. My first time speaking and singing in Mandarin, and definitely not the last,” Sheeran wrote. “Thanks for all the love Singapore, honestly my fav show of the year so far, and thanks JJ, you rock.”

Lin, 42, commented under Sheeran’s post: “You’re amazing, killed it.”

Lin also shared a video of Sheeran’s performance on social media, writing: “Not just Mathematics, but it was also magical! Thanks for having me @teddysphotos.”