Ella Chen, WeiBird to rock RWS with Powerhouse Live Concert

The concert will be on Sept 14.

Mandopop diva Ella Chen and singer-songwriter WeiBird will be rocking the stage at Resorts World Sentosa with their Powerhouse Live Concert on Sept 14.

Tickets to the 8pm concert will go on sale starting noon on June 28.

The duo will be showcasing the hits that propelled them to stardom in a visually stunning, immersive and interactive evening with the fans.

Chen is set to serenade the audience with heartrending ballads and get them on their feet with her upbeat anthems.

The award-winning singer released her first music album Why Not in 2015, her first solo album shining a light on her eclectic musical style and powerful vocals.

“The Powerhouse Live Concert is my way of expressing heartfelt thanks for the unwavering support and love my fans have shown me over the years," she said.

"WeiBird and I are looking forward to presenting our very best at this remarkable venue.

"The audience can expect stunning dance choreography, dazzling stage production and our chart-topping classics.”

WeiBird will be performing his hit tracks such as Red Scarf, Still and Girl.

His 2010 self-titled album earned him the prestigious Best Newcomer title at Taiwan’s 22nd Golden Melody Awards.

Powerhouse LIVE Concert

When: Sept 14, 8pm

Where: Resorts World Ballroom

Tickets: $268 for Category 1, $238 for Category 2, $208 for Category 3, $178 for Category 4 and $138 for Category 5 (excluding booking fees and handling charges)

Website: rwsentosa.bigtix.io/e/RWSPOWER