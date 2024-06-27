 Ella Chen, WeiBird to rock RWS with Powerhouse Live Concert, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Ella Chen, WeiBird to rock RWS with Powerhouse Live Concert

Ella Chen, WeiBird to rock RWS with Powerhouse Live Concert
The concert will be on Sept 14.
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jun 27, 2024 10:45 am

Mandopop diva Ella Chen and singer-songwriter WeiBird will be rocking the stage at Resorts World Sentosa with their Powerhouse Live Concert on Sept 14.

Tickets to the 8pm concert will go on sale starting noon on June 28.

The duo will be showcasing the hits that propelled them to stardom in a visually stunning, immersive and interactive evening with the fans.

Chen is set to serenade the audience with heartrending ballads and get them on their feet with her upbeat anthems.

The award-winning singer released her first music album Why Not in 2015, her first solo album shining a light on her eclectic musical style and powerful vocals.

“The Powerhouse Live Concert is my way of expressing heartfelt thanks for the unwavering support and love my fans have shown me over the years," she said.

Eason Lee goes from performing at funerals to singing in concerts
Music

Eason Lee goes from performing at funerals to singing in concerts

Related Stories

More seats added to Jay Chou Carnival 2024 World Tour

Alan Walker returns to S'pore, arms wide open for collab

Dua Lipa to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium in Nov

"WeiBird and I are looking forward to presenting our very best at this remarkable venue.

"The audience can expect stunning dance choreography, dazzling stage production and our chart-topping classics.”

WeiBird will be performing his hit tracks such as Red Scarf, Still and Girl.

His 2010 self-titled album earned him the prestigious Best Newcomer title at Taiwan’s 22nd Golden Melody Awards.

Powerhouse LIVE Concert

When: Sept 14, 8pm
Where: Resorts World Ballroom
Tickets: $268 for Category 1, $238 for Category 2, $208 for Category 3, $178 for Category 4 and $138 for Category 5 (excluding booking fees and handling charges)
Website: rwsentosa.bigtix.io/e/RWSPOWER

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

concertResorts World Sentosa

Shazalina Salim

Assistant Digital Editor
slina@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Shazalina Salim