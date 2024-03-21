FT Island’s Lee Hong-gi raves about S'pore chilli crab
There is something about Singapore’s chilli crab that appeals to South Korean celebrities.
Lee Hong-gi, the main vocalist of rock band FT Island, took to Instagram to rave about his love for the dish. He shared a series of photographs and a video of himself pigging out on it at Long Beach Seafood restaurant in Robertson Quay.
“I couldn’t express it, but I missed you a lot. I missed you so much. Sometimes in my dreams, I wandered looking for you,” wrote the singer-songwriter on March 20.
The 34-year-old added: “Thank you for staying the way you are. It’s been a while since I met you.”
At one point in his reel, he showed his dining companion, who was taking the video, how to best enjoy the dish – grab a fistful of crab meat, squish it together and then shove it into the mouth.
FT Island, which also include bassist Lee Jae-jin and drummer Choi Min-hwan, will be performing at The Star Theatre on March 22 as part of their Hey Day Asia tour.
The trio last played here in 2017 to a sell-out crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The band came together in 2007 as a quintet. Guitarist Oh Won-bin left the band in 2009 and was replaced by Song Seung-hyun, who later quit in 2019 to pursue an acting career.
FT Island’s hits include Love Sick (2007), Severely (2012) and I Wish (2012).
Former leader Choi Jong-hoon exited in 2019 after he was implicated in the high-profile Burning Sun sex scandal that involved several South Korean celebrities. He was subsequently convicted of rape and was sentenced to five years in prison that same year.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now