FT Island’s Lee Hong-gi raves about S'pore chilli crab

There is something about Singapore’s chilli crab that appeals to South Korean celebrities.

Lee Hong-gi, the main vocalist of rock band FT Island, took to Instagram to rave about his love for the dish. He shared a series of photographs and a video of himself pigging out on it at Long Beach Seafood restaurant in Robertson Quay.

“I couldn’t express it, but I missed you a lot. I missed you so much. Sometimes in my dreams, I wandered looking for you,” wrote the singer-songwriter on March 20.

The 34-year-old added: “Thank you for staying the way you are. It’s been a while since I met you.”

At one point in his reel, he showed his dining companion, who was taking the video, how to best enjoy the dish – grab a fistful of crab meat, squish it together and then shove it into the mouth.

FT Island, which also include bassist Lee Jae-jin and drummer Choi Min-hwan, will be performing at The Star Theatre on March 22 as part of their Hey Day Asia tour.

The trio last played here in 2017 to a sell-out crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The band came together in 2007 as a quintet. Guitarist Oh Won-bin left the band in 2009 and was replaced by Song Seung-hyun, who later quit in 2019 to pursue an acting career.

FT Island’s hits include Love Sick (2007), Severely (2012) and I Wish (2012).

Former leader Choi Jong-hoon exited in 2019 after he was implicated in the high-profile Burning Sun sex scandal that involved several South Korean celebrities. He was subsequently convicted of rape and was sentenced to five years in prison that same year.