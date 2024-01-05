Girls’ Generation DJ Hyo returns to Marquee Singapore

South Korean singer, rapper and dancer DJ Kim Hyo-yeon, otherwise known as DJ Hyo, will perform at Marquee Singapore on Jan 19.

Her performance at Marquee Singapore in November 2023 was a sold-out success.

And South Korean singer, rapper and dancer DJ Kim Hyo-yeon, otherwise known as DJ Hyo, is set to return to the Marina Bay Sands nightclub on Jan 19 for a second electronic dance music (EDM) session.

The former member of K-pop sensation Girls’ Generation has made a name for herself in the EDM scene after making her solo debut in 2018 when the popular girl group went on hiatus in 2017.

Since then, DJ Hyo has been making waves in the international DJ circuit, performing at some of the biggest nightclubs and music festivals around the world.

The artiste went on to score hits such as Sober (2018), Dessert (2020) and Deep (2022). Her latest dance single, Picture (2023), received over 1.7 million views on YouTube since its release in August.

The 33-year-old also claimed the 16th spot on the 2023 Top 100 DJanes of Asia, a ranking of top female DJs across the region.

Tickets to her Marquee set, which cost $60 for women and $70 for men, are on sale via the club’s website (marquee.bigtix.io). Doors will open at 10pm and the gig will start at 12am. There are also limited meet-and-greet tickets priced at $150 that grant exclusive backstage access to meet and take photographs with DJ Hyo.