Grasshopper return to take fans on trip down memory lane

The trio will be performing at Resorts World Convention Centre.

Rediscover the magic of yesteryears as Cantopop legends Grasshopper reunite with their devoted fans for an enchanting night of music, memories and pure magic.

The stage is set for an ultimate reunion at the Grasshopper reunion concert.

Fans, old and new, can come together at Resorts World Convention Centre on July 20 to witness the reunion and enjoy a night of evergreen music.

More than just a concert, the reunion is a heartfelt celebration of the timeless bond between the iconic trio and their beloved supporters.

Prepare to be whisked away on a nostalgic journey as Grasshopper dust off their treasure trove of unforgettable tunes. From chart-toppers to hidden gems, each song is a cherished collectible, reigniting fond memories and evoking emotions of days gone by.

Grasshopper invite their fans to revisit the moments with them, promising an evening of captivating visuals and sing-alongs.

Grasshopper 2024 Reunion Concert

Where: Resorts World Convention Centre, Resorts World Ballroom

When: July 20, 8pm

Tickets: $278, $248, $218, $178, $138 and $98 (before administrative and processing fees)

URL: biztmgptix.bigtix.io