HK superstar Aaron Kwok’s two Singapore concerts in June sell out in three hours

Hong Kong actor-singer Aaron Kwok is expected to belt out popular classics such as Crazy City (1994) at his upcoming concerts.

All it took was three hours for tickets to Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok’s two upcoming gigs in Singapore to sell out.

The Heavenly King’s Aaron Kwok Amazing Kode World Tour 2023 will make a stop in Singapore, with two performances on June 3 and 4 at the Resorts World Ballroom. The show is staged by Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), in collaboration with Unusual Entertainment and official partner Viu.

Tickets are priced from $188 to $398, and were available for sale to the public from Tuesday at noon.

But at 3pm, RWS posted on its Facebook page: “Sold out! The King of Stage strikes back and sells out within 3HRS! Thank you for all the support.”

Kwok’s shows are known for their mammoth scale, stunning choreography and dramatic glittering visual effects.

For his upcoming Singapore show, Kwok is expected to belt out a series of signature classics such as Crazy City (1994), Generation Next (1997), Love’s Calling’ (1997) and I Love You Forever (1990). He last performed in Singapore in 2015.

The 57-year-old actor-singer said in a statement: “It has been nearly three years since my last official concert. With the Aaron Kwok Amazing Kode World Tour 2023 finally here in Singapore, I hope to thank my fans from around the world for their unyielding support and love over the years. My team and I are looking forward to presenting our very best to my fans at this beautiful venue at RWS.”

Kwok has also invited three young visualisation directors and designers – Ricky Sham, Kit Wan and Anson Lau – to be involved in image and costume design for him and his dance team, aimed at offering fans a fresh visual spectacle.