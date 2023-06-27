Jacky Cheung adds final two concerts in Singapore, bringing total to 11 shows

Hong Kong Heavenly King Jacky Cheung recently kicked off his 60+ Concert Tour with performances at The Venetian Macao.

Hong Kong Heavenly King has added two final shows to the Singapore stop of his massively popular 60+ Concert Tour, to take place on Aug 3 and 4 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This means that the music superstar will stage a total of 11 shows here, the most by an artiste in a single leg of a concert tour in Singapore. He is already performing on July 14 to 16, 21 to 23 and 28 to 30. Tickets to these performances all sold out within hours of their release.

Tickets to the two newly added concerts are priced at from $168 to $388 and will be available for general sale from 10am on Friday.

Cheung’s 60+ Concert Tour is one of the most anticipated concerts of the year, and kicked off in Macau on June 9 at the Cotai Arena at The Venetian Macao. According to reports, the show seamlessly blends ballet, orchestra and pop music into an elegant and classy visual-audio treat.

BOOK IT/Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Aug 3 and 4, 8pm

Admission: $168 to $388 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets