Jacky Cheung to perform six shows here in July, over two weekends

Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung will hold six concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in July. The Heavenly King will perform over two weekends – July 14 to 16 and 21 to 23.

The shows are part of his Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour, which will kick off in Macau in June. Singapore will be the second stop.

The concert theme is water. The 61-year-old star elaborated on the idea in a press release: “Water is full of possibilities. Regardless of the difficulties that lie ahead, no matter how tough the terrain might be, water will always find a way through and continue its flow.”

He aspires to be as fluid as water and to always find the strength to push ahead, he said.

On the name of the tour, he said: “We went through many names, but ultimately decided we wanted something simple, and therefore went with 60+.”

The star said that as a singer, every album and performance would represent a different stage in life. In that light, the key visual for the tour features him with white roots peeking through his facial hair. He felt that this would be the most ideal look for the sixth decade of his life.

The six shows are a testament to Cheung’s popularity in Singapore.

Mr Leslie Ong, chief executive of Unusual Entertainment, said in the press release that multiple inquiries have been received about the tour.

“For the first time, we have decided to launch six shows all at once. Hopefully, this will allow his fans to secure their tickets.”

Tickets will be available for general sale from Wednesday at 10am.

Cheung last performed in Singapore in 2018. In March, he released Another Ten Years, his first Mandarin single since 2014’s The Rest Of Time, Tears Of Time and You Said It.

Jacky Cheung last performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018. PHOTO: UNUSUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Book it/Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: July 14 to 16, 21 to 23, 8pm

Admission: $168 to $388 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets