Jacky Cheung, Wu Bai add more concert dates, Aaron Kwok to perform two gigs in June

Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung (left) will perform another three shows from July 28 to 30, while Taiwanese rocker Wu Bai will perform an additional show on June 16.

If you failed to purchase tickets to Jacky Cheung’s concerts when they went on sale on Wednesday, fret not.

The Hong Kong superstar will perform another three shows from July 28 to 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. All 48,000 tickets to the original six shows, slated for July 14 to 16 and July 21 to 23, sold out within four hours on Wednesday.

This would mean 24,000 tickets for the extra gigs, similarly priced from $168 to $388, will be available from noon next Wednesday on the Ticketmaster website.

The Heavenly King will perform a total of nine concerts during the Singapore leg of his Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour, setting a record for the most number of concerts in a single leg performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This beats the four concerts held at the venue by Singaporean singer JJ Lin during 2018’s JJ Lin Sanctuary World Tour and fellow Heavenly King Andy Lau during 2019’s My Love Andy Lau World Tour.

Cheung had previously performed five shows at a stretch during his 1/2 Century Tour in 2011. He did three shows during the initial Singapore leg of his A Classic Tour in 2017, and another three during the encore leg of the same tour in 2018.

The overwhelming demand for the six shows that Cheung previously announced has resulted in scalpers reselling tickets on online marketplace Carousell for exorbitant prices. In a press statement, event organiser Unusual Entertainment cautioned fans and the public that Ticketmaster Singapore is the only official ticketing agent for the show and to refrain from buying tickets from unauthorised sellers or any third-party websites to prevent fraud.

Meanwhile, fellow Heavenly King Aaron Kwok will take the stage at Resorts World Sentosa for two shows on June 3 and 4 at 8pm, as part of his Amazing Kode World Tour 2023.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday at noon. More details will be shared at a later date, according to Sistic’s social media.

Cheung is not the only music veteran whom fans cannot get enough of.

Taiwanese rocker Wu Bai will also perform an additional show on June 16 at the Resorts World Ballroom, as tickets to his concert on June 17 are almost sold out.

The 55-year-old will be joined on stage by his band China Blue.

Tickets for the extra show, priced from $78 to $218, go on sale on Saturday at 10am.

The event’s organiser Supreme Entertainment and Show Productions has also pledged to donate a portion of the gross ticket sales to charity healthcare institutions Ren Ci Hospital and the Kidney Dialysis Foundation.

Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: July 28 to 30, 8pm

Admission: $168 to $388 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets

Wu Bai And China Blue Rock Star 2023 Concert

Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: June 16 and 17, 8pm

Admission: $78 to $218 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)