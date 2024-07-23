Jessie J reveals she has been diagnosed with ADHD and OCD

English singer Jessie J has revealed on social media she was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) three months ago.

The 36-year-old, whose full name is Jessica Cornish, welcomed her son Sky with Danish-Israeli professional basketball player Chanan Colman, 40, in May 2023.

“In telling people, a lot of the reaction I got was, ‘Yeah I mean we knew that’ (which I’m sure some of you are doing right now) and, of course, I knew to some extent but having a baby has, let’s say... exposed it a lot more, which was comforting in a way, as it made it feel less heavy and scary,” she wrote on Instagram on July 20.

Those who suffer from ADHD exhibit inattention, hyperactivity and impulsive behaviour, according to Singapore’s HealthHub website.

It also stated people with OCD are constantly plagued with anxious and unwelcome thoughts, or have an uncontrollable need to follow rituals.

Jessie J also shared an old video of herself singing Out Here On My Own (1980) when she was younger and a more recent video of her singing Ain’t Nobody (1983), a song by American funk band Rufus and American singer Chaka Khan. She said: “It’s weird when you know you have been a little different and felt things differently your whole life and, finally, one day when you least expect it, someone really explains why and you can’t avoid it.”

The Price Tag (2011) hitmaker acknowledged that ADHD has a wide spectrum, adding: “I low key feel like it’s a superpower as long as you look at it from the right perspective and have the right support and people around you that can navigate it with you.”

Jessie J said the diagnosis has made her rethink her life.

“It’s empowered me and, honestly, sometimes has overwhelmed me all at the same time,” she said. “If there i one thing social media has given me, it’s the chance to relate, connect and heal with strangers that have kind hearts and are going through a similar thing.”

The pop performer said the condition made her love herself more, saying she is “hugging 11-year-old me”, who would clean her trainers with a toothbrush when she was stressed and to this day has lived with a 1,000 lists to not feel like life will crumble.”

She added: “Here’s to getting to know yourself even more through life. And loving yourself all the way.”