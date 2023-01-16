Jimmy Lin and family go on holiday six months after Tesla accident

Jimmy Lin’s recovery after his car accident in Taoyuan had attracted much concern over the past months.

TAIPEI – Taiwanese singer-actor Jimmy Lin, who was injured in a car accident in July 2022, has whisked his family of five away on a holiday.

The 48-year-old’s wife, former model-actress Kelly Chen, 39, shared photos on Instagram over the weekend of their trip.

She posted a photo of her masked up on a plane, one of a pool and another of Lin and their three sons – Kimi, 13, and twins Jenson and Kyson, seven – on a beach.

In the beach photo caption, she wrote: “The most beautiful scenery. Thank you to my husband for taking us out to play.” She added the hashtags #familytrip, #love, #gratitude and #blessed.

In another caption, she said it had been three years since they had gone on a holiday together. Lin’s recovery after his car accident in Taoyuan had attracted much concern over the past months.

The former teen idol, who is also a racing aficionado, was driving a white Tesla Model X with Jenson in it when the car reportedly hit a road divider and caught fire.

Father and son were pulled out of the car by bystanders before the vehicle burst into flames.

While Jenson was largely fine, Lin was warded in the intensive care unit of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan and has been working hard on his rehabilitation.

In his birthday post on Oct 15, Lin shared a photo of him cutting a cake with Chen, looking remarkably well, though thinner. The backs of his sons were also seen in the photo.

“Finally, I have one birthday wish: Don’t worry about me any more, as I wish everyone happiness and health,” he wrote.

Chen shared the same photo and said: “This birthday is really special to us, as the candle on the cake represents your rebirth. A family which can stay safe and healthy together is the happiest thing in the world.”