JJ Lin not amused by videos mocking his dance moves

JJ Lin is not amused.

The Singaporean singer went online to chide those who made videos mocking his dance moves at his concert last month in China.

In the videos, Lin was dancing to one of his songs except the song had been replaced by other music to make fun of the choreography.

The videos went viral and the dance has been imitated by others.

But it seems Lin does not appreciate the joke at his expense.

On Dec 3, the 42-year-old entertainer posted on Instagram Stories: “If you just want to have a nice laugh by putting weird music over concert performance footages, just scroll TikTok. Please don’t come to my concerts next time, no thank you. #notfunny #norespect”

In response to the post, one fan said: "Respect the music and respect the performance. A joke is only funny when both parties find it funny."

Another commented: "It really isn't funny. JJ is someone who respects music and some of these dubbing are really ridiculous."