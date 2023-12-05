 JJ Lin not amused by videos mocking his dance moves, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

JJ Lin not amused by videos mocking his dance moves

JJ Lin not amused by videos mocking his dance moves
JJ Lin went online to chide those who made videos mocking his dance moves at his concert last month in China. PHOTOS: TIKTOK/INSTAGRAM

The Singaporean singer went online to chide netizens who made videos mocking his dance moves at his concert last month in China.

Ong Su Mann
Senior Executive Sub-Editor
Dec 05, 2023 04:16 pm

JJ Lin is not amused.

The Singaporean singer went online to chide those who made videos mocking his dance moves at his concert last month in China.

In the videos, Lin was dancing to one of his songs except the song had been replaced by other music to make fun of the choreography.

 

The videos went viral and the dance has been imitated by others.

But it seems Lin does not appreciate the joke at his expense.

Looking dapper in that tux, JJ: Singer wows fans after suiting up to meet President
Music

JJ Lin wows fans after suiting up to meet President

Related Stories

Mirror singer Stanley Yau apologises for misunderstanding caused by his post

Woman assaulted at JJ Lin concert after asking fans not to block view

JJ Lin returns Cartier ring to fan after mistaking it for gift

On Dec 3, the 42-year-old entertainer posted on Instagram Stories: “If you just want to have a nice laugh by putting weird music over concert performance footages, just scroll TikTok. Please don’t come to my concerts next time, no thank you. #notfunny #norespect”

In response to the post, one fan said: "Respect the music and respect the performance. A joke is only funny when both parties find it funny."

Another commented: "It really isn't funny. JJ is someone who respects music and some of these dubbing are really ridiculous."

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

JJ Lindanceconcert

Ong Su Mann

Senior Executive Sub-Editor
smong@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Ong Su Mann