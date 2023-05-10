Looking dapper in that tux, JJ: Singer wows fans after suiting up to meet President

When JJ Lin met President Halimah Yacob while in London last weekend, he certainly made sure to dress for the occasion.

And after a photo he posted of him and Madam Halimah garnered over 100,000 likes in three days, it seems his fans approve of the Singaporean singer dressed to the nines.

After performing three shows in London last week, as part of his JJ20 World Tour, the 42-year-old was invited to a reception held in honour of President Halimah, who was in the British capital for the coronation of King Charles III.

“What a weekend in London! Had fun with fellow Singaporeans at a reception in the UK held in honour of President Halimah Yacob’s visit to London for the Coronation of King Charles III. Thanks for having me, High Commissioner Mr Lim Thuan Kuan!” Lin wrote on Instagram.

In the photos, Lin, dressed in a navy Prada tux and tie, is seen chatting with President Halimah and her husband Mohamad Abdullah Alhabshee, as well as Singapore’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Lim Thuan Kuan.

Many followers were impressed with how “dapper” Lin looked in the tux – a departure from his usual street wear attire.

“Please put the suit on your body forever, it's so handsome!” read one comment.