JJ Lin melts hearts with baby niece at Harbin concert
Fans praised the close-knit nature of JJ Lin's family.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/JJ LIN
Farah Daley
Journalist
Jul 03, 2024 11:00 am

Local singer JJ Lin still puts family first even while on a world tour.

The 43-year-old recently shared a heartwarming vlog showcasing his recent concert in Harbin, China, but it was his family who stole the spotlight.

In the vlog, JJ welcomed his parents, older brother Eugene Lim, Taiwanese sister-in-law Rita (who is heavily pregnant), and his adorable one-year-old niece Charlotte.

Lin carrying Charlotte while belting out his 2001 hit Remember, originally written for Taiwanese diva A-mei, had fans swooning.

Lin said it has been almost half-a-year since he last saw Charlotte and expressed amazement at how much she has grown.

"Her head is as big as mine now," he jested.

The moment went viral with the hashtag #JJLinCarryingABaby which captured the singer's tender side.

Fans could not get enough of the heartwarming scene and praised Lin's obvious love for his niece and the close-knit nature of his family. Comments also flooded in calling Charlotte "adorable".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JJ Lin (@jjlin)

Farah Daley

Journalist
fdaley@sph.com.sg
