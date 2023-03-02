Justin Bieber cancels remaining world tour

Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber postponed the rest of his world tour in October 2022.

NEW YORK - Following the announcement of his indefinite touring hiatus, Justin Bieber’s tour dates appear ultimately to be scrapped, with fan sites and ticketing outlets reporting cancellations.

All of his concerts, including in the United States, Ireland and France, are marked as cancelled on Ticketmaster’s website.

Neither Bieber, 29, nor his representatives have provided reasons for or official confirmation of the cancellations.

In October 2022, he postponed the rest of his world tour, including a concert at Singapore’s National Stadium that year.

At that time, show promoter AEG Presents Asia said in a social media post that Bieber’s shows will be moved to 2023 and will announce the details at a later date.

The superstar announced he was taking a break from performing last year, saying he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare complication of shingles that for him caused partial facial paralysis.

“I need to make my health the priority right now,” he said at the time.

“I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world.”

Bieber had dozens of performances across the globe scheduled through March 2023.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that can inflame and paralyse the facial nerve and cause a painful rash around the ear or mouth. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss. - AFP