The Voice Of China contestant Wang Yunyi dies, aged 38

Chinese singer Wang Yunyi (left) and her close friend, Chinese actress Chen Sisi. The news of Wang's death was announced by Chen in a Weibo post on June 28.

Chinese singer Wang Yunyi has died at the age of 38.

News of the jazz star’s death began circulating on the Chinese internet on June 28. Chinese actress Chen Sisi, who was Wang’s close friend, had posted a tribute to her on microblogging site Weibo.

Chen, 41, who is known for playing Noble Lady Cao in the popular period drama Empresses In The Palace (2011), posted three photos – two of herself with Wang and one of Wang performing onstage.

She wrote: “The best Yi in the world to me, I love you forever. We were good friends in this life, please remain friends with me in our next life.

“Heaven has no pain. You will not hurt any more. Have a safe journey. I love you.”

The cause of Wang’s death is not known.

With her signature shaved head, Wang became known after taking part in the first season of reality singing competition The Voice Of China (2012). She was unanimously picked by all four mentors after her rendition of the Tsai Chin classic Forgotten Time during her audition.

She joined Taiwanese singer Harlem Yu’s team and came in second in that group at the end of the competition.

Yu, 62, also mourned the loss of Wang on Weibo. He reposted a news clip about her death and wrote: “An unforgettable voice. Such a shame. Have a safe journey.”

Wang released her album Stop Never in 2018 and is known for songs such as Seagull (2017).

Chinese singer Yao Beina, who was a contestant on Season 2 of the show, had died in 2015 at the age of 33 from breast cancer. She was known for singing numerous songs on the soundtrack for Empresses In The Palace.