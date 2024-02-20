K-pop girl group Aespa to hold first S'pore concert in July

Aespa will perform in Singapore on July 20 as part of their Synk: Parallel Line tour.

K-pop girl group Aespa will be holding their first concert in Singapore on July 20 as part of their Synk: Parallel Line tour.

According to a post on the quartet’s social media accounts on Feb 19, they will kick off their latest tour in Seoul on June 29 and 30 before heading to Fukuoka, Nagoya and Saitama in Japan in July.

They will then perform in Singapore on July 20, before heading to other cities such as Hong Kong, Taipei, Jakarta, Sydney and Bangkok.

More stopovers may be added to the list, with ticket details and exact venues to be announced later, according to the social media post.

Aespa – comprising Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning – made their debut in November 2020 with the single Black Mamba.

They have since released a slew of hit songs, including Next Level (2021), Savage (2021), Girls (2022) and Spicy (2023).

The girl group held their first worldwide concert tour, Synk: Hyper Line, in 2023, which saw them perform in Asia, North America, South America and Europe.