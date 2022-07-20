K-pop girl group (G)I-dle to hold concert in Singapore in October

The quintet was originally supposed to kick off their first world tour in 2020 but those plans were shelved due Covid-19.

K-pop girl group (G)I-dle will be making a Singapore stop in their first concert tour since their debut in 2018 on Oct 1 at The Star Theatre.

The quintet, comprising Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua, was originally supposed to kick off their first world tour in 2020 but those plans were shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, the group is raring to go. They kicked off their tour, titled Just Me ( )I-dle, in Seoul on June 17 and will continue on to Asian cities like Tokyo, Jakarta and Bangkok. They are also slated to perform in North America and Latin America, in cities like Los Angeles, New York and Mexico City.

Tickets for their Singapore show range from $128 to $248 and go on sale on Saturday (July 23) from 10am. Live Nation members can access a pre-sale that begins on Friday at 10am.

Those who buy Category 1 tickets priced at $248 can participate in a lucky draw. Five hundred fans will be given access to the group's soundcheck party prior to the gig.

(G)I-dle, whose members often take part in the songwriting, is known for popular songs like Dumdi Dumdi, Hwaa and Lion. The recent hit Tomboy is from their first studio album I Never Die (2022).

They had gained prominence through a girl group competition reality show Queendom in 2019.

Book it: 2022 (G)I-dle World Tour Just Me ( )I-dle in Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Oct 1, 6pm

Admission: Tickets range from $128 to $248 and go on sale from Saturday (July 23) at 10am. Available for purchase via Ticketmaster's website and hotline (+65 3158-8588), and all SingPost outlets.Live Nation members can access a pre-sale on Friday (July 22) from 10am to 11.59pm via this website.