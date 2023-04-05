K-pop girl group IVE to hold first Singapore fan concert in June, BTS’ Suga adds third show at Indoor Stadium

K-pop girl group IVE attend a red carpet event during the 32nd Seoul Music Awards at KSPO Dome in Seoul, on Jan 19, 2023.

The K-pop acts just keep coming.

The latest South Korean group to announce a Singapore concert stop is girl group Ive, which made its debut in 2021.

The sextet will hold their first fan concert – a mash-up of a fan meeting and a concert, with performances and also fan interaction sessions such as game segments – on June 30 at The Star Theatre. Tickets range from $128 to $268 and will go on sale at noon on April 12 via Ticketmaster.

The popular group, comprising members Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo, achieved great success with their first single Eleven, which sold more than 152,000 copies in its first week. They are only the third girl group to sell over 100,000 copies of their debut, after Blackpink and Aespa.

They followed their strong first showing with the massively popular and chart-topping Love Dive and After Like. Love Dive, which has 203 million views on YouTube, also nabbed Song Of The Year at several major Korean music awards shows, including the Melon Music Awards, MAMA Awards and Golden Disc Awards.

K-pop girl group IVE will be coming to Singapore for their first fan concert on June 30. PHOTO: CK STAR ENTERTAINMENT

Aside from IVE, global sensation BTS’ Suga is also adding another night to his solo concert showings in Singapore.

The 30-year-old rapper, who goes by Agust D in his solo music, sold out his previously announced two nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 17 and 18 hours after tickets went on general sale on Wednesday morning. Due to the overwhelming demand, a third show on June 16 has been added, with tickets going on sale from 3pm on the same day. Ticket prices range from $168 to $348.

This is widely expected to be Suga’s last concert tour before enlisting in South Korea’s mandatory military service, as his bandmates Jin and J-hope have done in recent months.

BTS’ Suga has added a third show in Singapore due to overwhelming demand. PHOTO: LIVENATIONSG/INSTAGRAM

Book It/ IVE The First Fan Concert The Prom Queens in Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: June 30, 7.30pm

Admission: Tickets range from $128 to $268 and go on sale from noon on April 12 via Ticketmaster’s website (www.ticketmaster.sg), hotline (3158-8588) and all SingPost outlets.

Book It/ Suga Agust D Tour D-Day in Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: June 16, 7pm

Admission: Tickets range from $168 to $348 and are available via Ticketmaster’s website (www.ticketmaster.sg), hotline (3158-8588) and all SingPost outlets.