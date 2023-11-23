K-pop girl group IVE to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in February

IVE will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 24 as part of their Show What I Have world tour.

K-pop girl group IVE will be in town again, and this time, they will be helming a full concert.

Comprising South Koreans An Yujin, 20, Gaeul, 21, Jang Wonyoung, 19, Liz, 19, and Leeseo, 16, as well as Japanese member Rei, 19, IVE will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 24 as part of their Show What I Have world tour.

The sextet were last in Singapore on June 30 for a fan concert at The Star Theatre.

Tickets to their upcoming gig, priced from $158 to $348, will go on sale at 10am on Nov 29 on Ticketmaster ticketing channels and at SingPost outlets.

A pre-sale for Singtel mobile users (singtel.com/iveworldtour) will take place on Nov 27, from 10am till 11.59pm, while Live Nation members can buy tickets on Nov 28, from 10am till 11.59pm, at livenation.com.sg.

Following their debut in December 2021 with the chart-topping Eleven, IVE have established themselves as an undeniable force in K-pop’s next generation.

Their first album I’ve Ive, launched in April 2023, sold more than 1.1 million copies in the first week of release.

IVE’s inaugural world tour kicked off in Seoul in October with two sell-out concerts. The group also performed two nights in Yokohama on Nov 15 and 16.

Aside from Singapore, the tour will also make stops in Jakarta, Bangkok, Fukuoka, Osaka, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei.

IVE The 1st World Tour “Show What I Have” In Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Feb 24, 6pm

Admission: $158 to $348 via Ticketmaster (ticketmaster.sg) and SingPost outlets