Blackpink’s Lisa announced as Louis Vuitton ambassador

K-pop superstar Lisa Manobal, better known as Lisa from South Korean girl group Blackpink, is Louis Vuitton’s newest ambassador.

The flagship brand of French luxury conglomerate LVMH made the announcement on July 23.

It comes after months of industry speculation that the 27-year-old Thai rapper would be joining the LV team – following her parting ways with fellow French brand Celine, for whom she was a global ambassador since 2020. Celine is also owned by the LVMH group.

Rumours swirled that her contract with Celine had come to an end in early 2024, and that Louis Vuitton was courting her, when she was spotted in the front row at the latter’s Women’s FW24 show in Paris in March.

In the same month, she was also photographed with Taylor Swift in Singapore at the American pop star’s Eras Tour at the National Stadium, carrying an LV Remix Sunset handbag in monogram denim canvas.

Nicolas Ghesquiere, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections who celebrates his 10th anniversary with the brand in August, said in a statement: ”I am very excited to welcome Lisa as a House Ambassador. She has a daring spirit and charisma that I find incredibly compelling. She is as bold and creative with her music as she is with her fashion, and it is a privilege to accompany her on this journey.”

Lisa is also rumoured to be in a relationship with billionaire Bernard Arnault’s son and LVMH scion Frederic, 28, who is currently the chief executive of the conglomerate’s watch division. The pair set tongues wagging further when they appeared in public together in May at a Tag Heuer event in Miami, Florida

The new ambassador role comes on the heels of major success for the artiste, who is currently also the face of Italian jewellery house Bvlgari.

Her new single Rockstar – the first single released under RCA Records’ partnership with LLOUD Co., an agency she founded in 2024 – topped global charts upon release in June.

Lisa will also be making her acting debut in the third season of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus, which takes place her native Thailand.