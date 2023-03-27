 K-pop girl group Red Velvet to hold Singapore concert in April, Latest Music News - The New Paper
K-pop girl group Red Velvet to hold Singapore concert in April

Red Velvet, which comprise Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri, held their first solo concert in Singapore in October 2018.PHOTO: RED VELVET/FACEBOOK
Lim Ruey Yan
Mar 27, 2023 05:48 pm

SEOUL – K-pop girl group Red Velvet will be performing in Singapore in April as part of their 2023 global tour.

The quintet said on social media on Monday that they will kick off their fourth concert tour, R To V, in Seoul on April 1 and 2.

They will then perform in Singapore on April 21 before heading to Yokohama, Manila, Bangkok and Jakarta in May to finish the Asia leg of the tour.

They will also travel to Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and London in May and June for the Europe leg; and will perform at Spain’s Primavera Sound 2023 music festival, which will be held in Barcelona and Madrid, in June.

Red Velvet – which comprise Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri – held their first concert in Singapore in October 2018.

The group debuted in 2014 under star-making machine SM Entertainment, and are known for songs such as Happiness (2014), Red Flavour (2017) and Bad Boy (2018).

K-pop girl group Twice’s Chaeyoung apologises for wearing T-shirt with swastika
Twice’s Chaeyoung apologises for wearing swastika shirt

They have released two Korean albums – The Red (2015) and Perfect Velvet (2017) – and one Japanese album, Bloom (2022).

 

