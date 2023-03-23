K-pop girl group Twice’s Chaeyoung apologises for wearing T-shirt with swastika

SEOUL – Chaeyoung, a member of K-pop girl group Twice, apologised on Wednesday for wearing a T-shirt featuring a swastika logo.

In a statement posted on her Instagram, the 23-year-old explained that she was not aware of the significance of the Nazi symbol.

“I sincerely apologise regarding the Instagram post. I didn’t correctly recognise the meaning of the tilted swastika in the T-shirt I wore,” she said in the post written in both Korean and English.

“I deeply apologise for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern. I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any (similar) situation from happening again.”

Chaeyoung was condemned online after she posted on her social media on Tuesday a now-deleted picture of herself wearing a top printed with a drawing of English punk rock band Sex Pistols’ bassist Sid Vicious donning a swastika-emblazoned shirt.

Fans were especially disappointed at the South Korean singer as the fashion gaffe came only a few days after she already came under fire for donning another offensive outfit.

During Twice’s performance on music television programme Show! Music Core over the weekend, Chaeyoung sported a cropped top with an American flag cut out in a Q shape with the slogan “We Go All” printed below.

Commentors online pointed out that the design references QAnon, the controversial American far-right political movement that has become known for spreading baseless conspiracy theories.

She has not responded to this earlier controversy.

After Chaeyoung apologised for the swastika style faux pas, some fans lauded her for taking responsibility.

Twice’s agency JYP Entertainment also released an official statement on Wednesday, saying: “We feel responsible for not having taken greater care as her agency. We promise to be more careful in future to prevent any similar situation from happening again.”

The nine-piece K-pop group debuted in 2015 and released their 12th EP, Ready To Be, on March 10. - THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK