K-pop group Tomorrow X Together to perform in S'pore in Sept

K-pop quintet Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will be back here to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 7.

They played a sold-out show at the same venue in April 2023.

Tickets are priced from $198. Pre-sales will kick off on July 3 and general sales start on July 5.

TXT are one of the most popular boy bands in K-pop’s fourth generation, which generally covers groups that debuted after 2018.

Their Singapore show is part of their third world tour, Act : Promise. It started in May with three sold-out shows in Seoul, South Korea, and included 11 concerts in the United States.

The members are Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. They released their sixth Korean-language EP, Minisode 3: Tomorrow, in April. It went to No. 3 on the US Billboard album charts.

They have garnered several global accolades, such as Best Asia Act at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards and Push Performance of the Year at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

In 2022, they were the first K-pop group to perform at American music festival Lollapalooza in Chicago. A year later, they returned as the first K-pop group to headline the festival.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Sept 7, 6pm

Admission: From $198 to $348. General tickets go on sale on July 5, from 10am via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588). MOA Membership pre-sales start on July 3, 10am to 11.59pm (go to livenation.sg/txt2024), while Live Nation pre-sales start on July 4, 10am to 11.59pm (go to livenation.sg)