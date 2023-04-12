 K-pop group Vixx’s Ravi leaves band over allegations of dodging military service, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

K-pop group Vixx’s Ravi leaves band over allegations of dodging military service

K-pop group Vixx’s Ravi leaves band over allegations of dodging military service
Ravi attended a trial over the allegations on April 11, with the prosecution seeking a two-year jail sentence.PHOTO: RAVITHECRACKKIDZ/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Apr 12, 2023 03:09 am

SEOUL – South Korean rapper Ravi has left K-pop boy band Vixx after being charged with dodging the country’s mandatory military service by faking epilepsy.

News of his withdrawal was first announced by the group’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment on Tuesday.

Ravi, 30, was previously investigated for getting a military broker to help him fake symptoms of epilepsy during a military examination. He was then allowed to fulfil his obligation in social service in lieu of military service.

He started his social service last October, after leaving the reality-variety show, 2 Days & 1 Night (2007 to present), in May.

He attended a trial over the allegations on Tuesday, with the prosecution seeking a two-year jail sentence.

Ravi, whose real name is Kim Won-sik, apologised for his actions in a long post on Instagram on Tuesday.

K-pop girl group IVE attend a red carpet event during the 32nd Seoul Music Awards at KSPO Dome in Seoul, on Jan 19, 2023.
Music

K-pop girl group IVE to hold first Singapore fan concert

Related Stories

BTS's Jimin first South Korean solo artist to top US songs chart

K-pop boy band Treasure’s Yoon Jae-hyuk sustains minor burns during Bangkok concert

South Korean idol Lee Seung-gi to perform in Singapore in June

“I was assigned to social service due to a past illness and was postponing it for work activities. I then reached a point where it was difficult to postpone my military service any longer,” he wrote in Korean, according to various media outlets.

“At the time, because I was the only artiste bringing in revenue and due to the fulfilment of contracts signed before Covid-19 being delayed, I was desperate to delay enlistment in fear of the penalty incurred for violating the contracts.”

He said he then made the foolish decision to avoid military service. He apologised to those with epilepsy who were hurt by his actions and to his long-time fans.

“Lastly, to the Vixx members who were hurt by my actions, I decided to leave the team, so that no further damage will be done,” he wrote. “I sincerely thank all the members who have been with me for 11 years and I am sorry beyond words.”

Originally formed as a sextet through the 2012 reality show MyDOL, the group now comprise four members: N, Leo, Ken and Hyuk. Vocalist Hongbin left the group in August 2020.

More On This Topic
BTS’ J-Hope receives enlistment date for mandatory military service
Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Tae-oh shares photos of buzz cut before enlistment

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

k-popCelebritiesDEFENCE AND MILITARYSouth Koreasocial media