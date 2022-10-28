 K-pop stars Blackpink to perform at National Stadium on May 13, Latest Music News - The New Paper
K-pop stars Blackpink to perform at National Stadium on May 13

Blackpink's Born Pink tour is expected to be the largest Asian tour mounted by a K-pop girl group.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jan Lee
Oct 28, 2022 03:55 pm

K-pop girl group Blackpink will be coming to Singapore as part of their Born Pink concert tour in Asia, and are slated to perform at the National Stadium on May 13.

While ticket prices have not been announced, tickets for the public will go on sale on Nov 24 at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Blackpink will be the second South Korean act to ever play at National Stadium, Singapore’s largest concert arena. K-pop boy band BTS was the first to do so as part of their Love Yourself world tour in 2019.

Made up of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, the quartet is one of the most successful girl groups in K-pop history. Their latest album Born Pink debuted at the top spot of the Billboard 200 albums chart in September. Their previous singles, such as How You Like That and Kill This Love, both have over one billion views on YouTube.

The Born Pink tour is expected to be the largest Asian tour mounted by a K-pop girl group and will kick off in Bangkok, Thai member Lisa’s home ground, on Jan 7 and 8. It will then travel to cities like Hong Kong, Riyadh, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Kaohsiung before arriving in Singapore.

Book It

Blackpink World Tour Born Pink Asia

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive
When: May 13, 7.30pm
Admission: Tickets prices to be announced. Tickets go on sale on Nov 24 at 10am via Ticketmaster’s website (www.ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (3158-8588), and all SingPost outlets.

Pre-sale for Weverse members begin on Nov 21, from 10am until midnight. Visit www.livenation.sg/blackpink2023 for more information.

Pre-sale for Paypal users begin on Nov 22, from 10am until midnight. Visit www.livenation.sg/paypalpresale for more information.

Pre-sale for Live Nation members begin on Nov 23, from 10am until midnight via www.livenation.sg.

