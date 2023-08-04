Local singer Stella Ng professes love for British beau in Instagram post

It seems it’s official.

Former singer-actress Stella Ng recently posted on Instagram about her relationship with current boyfriend Jon, marking the first time she has done so on social media.

The 42-year-old Singaporean posted two photos on her Instagram profile on July 29, celebrating the birthday of her British beau, who turned 50.

She wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday to my love. Thank you for loving me the way I am and just being such a wonderful partner! I love living life with you".

According to a report by Taiwanese publication Mirror Media last November, Ng had met Jon through a dating app some three years ago.

Jon reportedly works in the pharmaceutical industry and has a pair of twins from a previous marriage.

Ng divorced her husband, Canadian businessman Armstrong Yeh in 2020, after nine years of marriage. They have one child, Ashton, who is 11.

In April, Ng announced that her son was moving to Tokyo to live with his father for the next few years, and would be attending an international school there.

She wrote in a post at the time: "As much as it rips my heart to be away from him, I am happy that he gets to spend time with his dad. For 10 years, I have had the most precious gift of time with him.”