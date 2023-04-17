Stella Ng sends son to live with ex-husband in Japan for a few years

Former singer Stella Ng said her son Ashton will attend an international school in Tokyo.

Former singer-actress Stella Ng has sent her son Ashton, 10, to live with her ex-husband Armstrong Yeh in Japan for the next few years.

The 42-year-old Singaporean, who divorced in 2020 after nine years of marriage, posted a series of photos from Changi Airport on Instagram last Saturday, featuring her son as well as her parents.

“My baby boy has left for a few years to live and study in Japan with his dad. Many tears and loving words were exchanged in the weeks coming to his departure,” wrote the former pop idol, who made a name for herself in Singapore and Taiwan in the early 2000s.

“As much as it rips my heart to be away from him, I am happy that he gets to spend time with his dad. For 10 years, I have had the most precious gift of time with him,” she said of her son, who lived and studied in Singapore from 2020.

Before that, they had lived in Taipei and Vancouver.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao on Monday, she said her ex-husband was moving to Japan for work and this was a chance for her son to build a relationship with him, as he has been with her since he was born.

He will attend an international school in Tokyo and it will be a great learning and cultural experience for him, she added.

She revealed that many tears were shed before and after he flew off. He had designed a T-shirt for the both of them, with the words “Stay happy”.

In her post, she wrote: “I hope I have raised him with integrity, honesty and, most of all, to be a kind, gracious person. Ashton, wherever you are, you will always have my unconditional love and support, near or far, I will always be here for you.”